Analyzing Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) & Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST)

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech N/A -233.69% -124.14% Earth Science Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Earth Science Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech N/A N/A -$6.17 million ($1.87) -1.18 Earth Science Tech $11.95 million 2.84 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Edesa Biotech.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Edesa Biotech and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Edesa Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 850.23%. Given Edesa Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edesa Biotech is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Risk and Volatility

Edesa Biotech has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company also develops EB02, an extension of secretory phospholipase 2 anti-inflammatory cream for treating erythema, swelling, and exudation associated with hemorrhoids disease; and EB06, an anti- chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) monoclonal antibody in vitiligo. It has a collaboration agreement with NovImmune SA to develop monoclonal antibodies targeting products containing toll-like receptor 4 and CXCL10 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications in humans and animals; and Yissum Research Development Company for the development of products for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic uses in topical dermal and anorectal applications, as well as for the use in dermatologic and gastrointestinal conditions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

