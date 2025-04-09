Analysts Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Target Price at C$17.94

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

