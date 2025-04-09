Analysts Offer Predictions for SPWH Q1 Earnings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Featured Stories

