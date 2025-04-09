Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,574 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 371.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 86.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amplitude by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

