Aminex (LON:AEX) Trading Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) was down 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 3,093,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,640,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Aminex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £54.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.23.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

