América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 162671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 125.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 36,692.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

