Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$46.54 and last traded at C$48.00, with a volume of 57700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.44.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIF

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,049.89%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other news, Director William Brennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total transaction of C$135,700.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.