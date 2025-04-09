Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 14,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

