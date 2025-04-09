Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.85, but opened at $34.99. Alpha Technology Group shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 1,739 shares changing hands.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.