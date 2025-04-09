Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

