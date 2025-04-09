Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19,961.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 109,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

