Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,290 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of HQY opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

