Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $730,556.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

