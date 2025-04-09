Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,033 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Woodward by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $201.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.25.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,109.72. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

