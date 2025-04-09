Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,921 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $129.50.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVTY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.