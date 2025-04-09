Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,787,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,941,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

