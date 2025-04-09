Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 343.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,477 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,409,000 after buying an additional 2,300,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 11,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,081 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,506,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 831,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,011,190.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097 shares of company stock worth $1,087,094 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CART shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

