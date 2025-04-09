Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.