Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bunge Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bunge Global by 195.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 122,208 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 398.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

