Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 160463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,959,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.