Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 269 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.06 on Tuesday, hitting $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,940,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,060. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.17.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 276,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 32,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 526,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
