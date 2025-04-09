Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.18. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

