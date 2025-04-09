Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

