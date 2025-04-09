Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

