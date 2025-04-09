Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

