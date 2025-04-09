Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.00.

McKesson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $652.88 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.48. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.