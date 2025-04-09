Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after buying an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,774 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,315 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Intuit Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $544.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.53 and a 200 day moving average of $618.78. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

