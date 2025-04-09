Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $136.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

