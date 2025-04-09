abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,302,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 392,905 shares.The stock last traded at $19.67 and had previously closed at $19.55.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

