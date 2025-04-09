ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ABM Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 116,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

