AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 411734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $575.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 328.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

