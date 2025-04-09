Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,253,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,066,000 after buying an additional 352,201 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $503,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,347.58. The trade was a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,375.41. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.