8,153 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.