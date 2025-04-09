52,158 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.