5,000 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,395,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

