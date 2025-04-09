39,441 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,441 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,509,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 959,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,998,000 after purchasing an additional 349,820 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,286,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after purchasing an additional 302,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of MTDR opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,018.40. The trade was a 2.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. The trade was a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

