382 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,160,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 551,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,889,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $478.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $435.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23.
Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.07.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
