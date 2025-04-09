210,900 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,000. NorthWestern Energy Group comprises approximately 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 204.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.