18,773 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.