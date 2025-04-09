1,570 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Generac by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $156.20.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

