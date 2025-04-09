12,171 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 196,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 192,304 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,468,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

