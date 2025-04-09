11,033 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 875,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $117,864,000 after purchasing an additional 242,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Intel Stock Down 7.4 %

INTC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

