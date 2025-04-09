11,005 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in PRA Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.52.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

