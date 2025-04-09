10,614 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $574.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.07.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

