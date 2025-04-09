10,375 Shares in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITQ opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $130.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 3.14.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

