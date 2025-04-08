ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.53.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
