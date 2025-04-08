Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) PT Set at $13.87 by Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $13.87 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZEPP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 32,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,860. The company has a market cap of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zepp Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

