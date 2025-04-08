Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $97,508.95 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 2,945 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $97,508.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,887,866.61. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $208,449.12.

On Monday, March 3rd, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.09. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $65,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $46,172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,917,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

