YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

YETI stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of YETI by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

