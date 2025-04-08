Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 2538138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

